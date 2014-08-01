ISTANBUL Turkey will do what it can to help free an Israeli soldier whose capture led to the breakdown of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, but the priority should be the reinstatement of a truce, Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday.

"What is important is that the ceasefire is reinstated. To ensure this, together with others, we can take any step that could resolve this Israeli soldier issue. If Turkey can do anything, we will do our best," Davutoglu told reporters.

"But if the ceasefire is stopped because an Israeli soldier is kidnapped, somebody should account for the 70 Palestinians killed (today). In our eyes, all people are equal," he said.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, fearing an escalation of violence in Gaza, earlier called on Turkey and Qatar to use their influence to secure the release of the Israeli soldier.

"This ceasefire was something that we built together and we agreed as a matter of principle that we will not let it crumble," Davutoglu said of his discussion with Kerry, adding that renewed talks would now be held involving Turkey, the United States and Qatar

"We’ll do what is necessary to get the ceasefire we worked so hard for back on track. We’ll put together a framework that is based not on allegations from one side but one that is satisfactory for both sides," he said.

