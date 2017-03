UNITED NATIONS U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Monday that the obstacle to ending fighting between Israel, Islamist Hamas militants and Palestinians in Gaza Strip was "political will."

"It's a matter of their political will. They have to show their humanity as leaders, both Israeli and Palestinian," Ban told reporters. "Why these leaders are making their people to be killed by others? It's not responsible, (it's) morally wrong."

