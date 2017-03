UNITED NATIONS U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Monday that parties to the conflict in Gaza have "expressed serious interest" in his request for a further 24 hour humanitarian ceasefire, but "have not yet agreed on the timing of its implementation."

"The Secretary-General calls on the parties to renew a humanitarian pause in Gaza and reiterates his demand for a durable ceasefire that could set the ground for the start of comprehensive negotiations," his spokesman said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by W Simon)