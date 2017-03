JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday criticised a U.N. Security Council call for an immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza, saying it had addressed needs of the territory's Islamist Hamas militants while neglecting Israeli security.

Sunday's statement by the council "relates to the needs of a murderous terrorist group that attacks Israeli civilians and has no answer for Israel's security needs", Netanyahu's office quoted him as telling U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

