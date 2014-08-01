UNITED NATIONS U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned on Friday the reported violation by Islamist Hamas militants of a 72-hour humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and demanded the immediate, unconditional release of a captured Israeli soldier.

"He is shocked and profoundly disappointed by these developments," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the resumption of Israeli attacks on Gaza."

"The Secretary-General urges both sides to show maximum restraint and return to the agreed 72-hour humanitarian ceasefire that tragically lasted such a brief period of time," Dujarric said.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)