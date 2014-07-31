WASHINGTON The shelling of a U.N. facility in Gaza this week by the Israeli military is "totally unacceptable and totally indefensible," a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

"The shelling of a U.N. facility that is housing innocent civilians who are fleeing violence is totally unacceptable and totally indefensible," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

