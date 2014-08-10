ANKARA The Turkish government will begin transferring wounded Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Turkey for medical treatment, Prime Minister and president-elect Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"Hopefully starting tonight, we are beginning to transfer our wounded Palestinian brothers to Turkey," Erdogan said in his first speech following his victory in a presidential election.

Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told Reuters in an interview last Wednesday that Turkey was seeking Israeli and Egyptian agreement for an air corridor to evacuate possibly thousands of injured Palestinians.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Selin Bucak; Writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by Jane Baird)