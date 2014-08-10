North Korean missile launch fails - U.S. military says
SEOUL The U.S. military detected a failed North Korean missile launch attempt, with a missile exploding within seconds of its launch, a U.S. military spokesman said.
ANKARA The Turkish government will begin transferring wounded Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Turkey for medical treatment, Prime Minister and president-elect Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.
"Hopefully starting tonight, we are beginning to transfer our wounded Palestinian brothers to Turkey," Erdogan said in his first speech following his victory in a presidential election.
Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told Reuters in an interview last Wednesday that Turkey was seeking Israeli and Egyptian agreement for an air corridor to evacuate possibly thousands of injured Palestinians.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Selin Bucak; Writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by Jane Baird)
SEOUL The U.S. military detected a failed North Korean missile launch attempt, with a missile exploding within seconds of its launch, a U.S. military spokesman said.
PARIS Centrist Emmanuel Macron's bid for power in France gathered pace on Tuesday when he won support from a junior minister in the Socialist government while the interior minister resigned amid scandal in a new twist to the topsy-turvy presidential campaign.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a summit of leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels, the White House said on Tuesday.