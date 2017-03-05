A man carries his children as he walks from Islamic State controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq, March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi family walks from Islamic State controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq, March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier helps a family carry their child to cross from Islamic State controlled part of Mosul to Iraqi forces controlled part of Mosul, Iraq, March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi policemen walk during an airstrike against Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier fires at a drone operated by Islamic State militants Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

BAGHDAD U.S.-backed Iraqi forces are about to reach the main government complex in Mosul, their next target in the offensive to dislodge Islamic State from the city, a commander said on Sunday.

The complex, which houses the Nineveh Provincial Council and the Nineveh Governorate buildings, should be taken Monday, Lt. Colonel Abdel Amir al-Mohammadawi told Reuters.

Rapid response units from the interior ministry are "very close" to the complex, said Mohammadawi, a senior media officer with these elite units.

