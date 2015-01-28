BEIRUT Lebanon's National News Agency reported on Wednesday that an Israeli soldier was captured in an operation in the Israeli-occupied area of Shebaa.

Israel said none of its soldiers were captured in the attack.

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it had carried out a rocket attack on an Israeli military convoy in a frontier area, the biggest attack since the 2006 war between the two foes. Israel also fired shells into southern Lebanon later on Wednesday.

"An Israeli soldier fell captive Wednesday during the Shebaa operation," it said.

