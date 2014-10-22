U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks off his plane upon his arrival in Berlin, October 21, 2014, for a visit to mark the upcoming 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BERLIN U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday that current relations between Israel and Palestine were "unsustainable" and that the United States was conscious of the urgency of the situation.

"The current situation, the status quo, is unsustainable," he said at a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.

He added that it was necessary to find a way to negotiate and said the U.S. would continue with these efforts: "Obviously we understand the urgency of it," he said.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michelle Martin)