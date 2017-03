BEIRUT Lebanon is committed to a U.N. resolution that ended a war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006, Lebanon's prime minister said on Wednesday after the two foes traded fire over the frontier.

"The Lebanon reaffirms its commitment to Security Council resolution 1701," Tammam Salam said in a statement published on Lebanon's National News Agency.

He said he was concerned about the deteriorating situation in southern Lebanon and criticised Israel for causing an escalation in tensions.

