Italy's Foreign Minister Emma Bonino (L) and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talk during a meeting at the Farnesina in Rome May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mladen Antonov/Pool

ROME The Israelis and Palestinians are serious about pursuing peace, United States Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday.

Kerry is due to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on May 21 or 22 to try to revive long-stalled Middle East peace talks.

The talks collapsed in late 2010 in a dispute over continued Israeli building of Jewish settlements on West Bank land that the Palestinians want for a state.

(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; editing by Barry Moody)