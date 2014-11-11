GAZA A Palestinian was killed and several others were injured on Tuesday in an explosion apparently caused by a technical malfunction during a fuel transfer at an Israel-Gaza border crossing, Israeli and Palestinian officials said.

The blast occurred as a fuel tank was being filled at the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Israeli and Palestinian officials said they believed the explosion was accidental. Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza fought a seven-week war in July and August.

(Reporting by Nidal Almughrabi and Maayan Lubell; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and John Stonestreet)