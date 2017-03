AMMAN Jordan will lodge a formal complaint with the U.N. Security Council over Israeli actions in Jerusalem and its holy sites, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Jordanian prime minister had instructed Jordan's delegation at the United Nations to "lodge an official complaint to the Security Council", Mohammad Al-Momani, government spokesman, told Reuters by telephone.

