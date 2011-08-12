Here are details of recent protests against governments in the Middle East and North Africa.

* SYRIA: Syrian forces fired live ammunition at protesters after Friday prayers in the besieged city of Deir al-Zor, witnesses said, as demonstrations continued around the country against President Bashar al-Assad.

-- Protesters came under fire in Hama, which had been stormed by the army at the start of the month, in an assault which killed hundreds of people, according to activists and rights groups. Security forces have intensified assaults on towns since the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan began.

-- In diplomatic moves, both Saudi Arabia and Kuwait recalled their envoys and criticised the crackdown. Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on August 10 that Turkey had given a clear message to Syria in talks the day before to end the military repression.

-- Avaaz, a global movement that monitors Syria, said on July 28 in a report that 1,634 people had been killed in the crackdown since March 15. The group estimated that 2,918 people had disappeared and 26,000 had been arrested.

-- On June 20, Assad, in his third speech since the start of the uprising, again promised reform but opponents and world leaders said it was too little, too late.

* LIBYA: Libyan rebels said they had captured part of the oil town of Brega on August 11 -- Muammar Gaddafi's forces still hold western parts of the town where the oil facilities are located -- while rebels in the west pushed towards Zawiyah, trying to get within striking distance of Tripoli, the capital. The war against Gaddafi's forces, backed by a United Nations mandate to protect civilians, has dragged on since March into the hot summer and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

-- The new offensive comes after Gaddafi's government accused NATO on August 9 of killing 85 civilians, in an air strike near Zlitan, west of rebel-held Misrata.

-- U.S. diplomats met Gaddafi envoys on July 16 and delivered "a clear and firm message that the only way to move forward, is for Gaddafi to step down," a State Department spokesman said.

-- Gaddafi himself had an arrest warrant slapped on him by the International Criminal Court on June 27.

* YEMEN: A soldier was killed in the southern city of Taiz in a resumption of clashes between loyalists and opponents of President Ali Abdullah Saleh. Taiz has been the scene of months of popular protests demanding the removal of Saleh, now in Saudi Arabia, where he went for treatment of wounds on June 4, suffered in an assassination attempt.

-- Saleh has agreed to look at restarting a Gulf Arab initiative aimed at ending the violent political standoff with a peaceful transfer of power, a government official said on August 10. He had called on July 31 for dialogue with his opponents during Ramadan to help resolve the crisis. He has also promised to return home.

-- The opposition had already rejected invitations to negotiate, saying talks could only take place after Saleh signed a Gulf Arab plan to ease him out of power.

-- Yemen has been on the brink of civil war with rebels in the north, separatists in the south and army generals defecting from Saleh. In the south, Islamist militants suspected of links to al Qaeda have in recent months seized areas of the flashpoint province of Abyan, including Zinjibar, its capital.

* EGYPT: Egypt's cabinet in coordination with the military council, began procedures to end the country's three-decade old state of emergency, the government said on August 10, a key demand of the protesters who toppled former President Hosni Mubarak in February after an 18-day uprising which killed 850 people.

-- Mubarak, his sons and former Interior Minister Habib el-Adli went on trial on charges of graft and ordering the killing of protesters on August 3. They denied the accusations and are again due in court on August 15.

-- More than 30 political parties and movements withdrew from a rally on July 29 that was organised to send a united message to the ruling generals about reform, saying the event was hijacked by Islamist groups. Islamists and more liberal groups have been divided over the fate of the constitution, which is to be re-written after parliamentary elections, expected in November.

* BAHRAIN: Bahrain's Health Ministry said on August 10 it would fire 23 workers and temporarily re-instate 200 who were suspended during the crackdown on anti-government protests.

-- Bahrain's Sunni rulers crushed the protests in March with the help of troops from Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Over 1,000 people were detained and at least four died in custody.

-- King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa on July 28 approved parliamentary reform submitted by a National Dialogue. That process proposed expanding the powers of the elected parliament, while preserving the dominance of an upper house picked by his court. Opposition groups denounced the results as a farce.

* TUNISIA: -- Widespread protests in Tunisia six months ago forced out President Zine el Abidine Ben Ali on January 14 after 23 years in power. Ben Ali fled with his close family to Saudi Arabia, where he is now in exile.

-- Tunisian courts have sentenced the ousted president to 15 years in jail for corruption and theft.

