Here are details of the momentum of revolts and protests in the Middle East and North Africa.

* TUNISIA: Tunisia's moderate Islamist party, Ennahda, claimed a resounding victory in the country's first election on October 23, sending a message to the region that once-banned Islamists are vying for power after the "Arab Spring."

-- Tunisians electrified the Arab world last January when popular protests toppled autocratic President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, who fled into exile in Saudi Arabia.

* LIBYA: Now that Muammar Gaddafi is dead and buried and the country's new leaders have declared the nation "liberated," NATO has to formally decide whether its Libya mission should end. Libya's interim leader, Mustafa Abdel Jalil, said NATO should stay involved until the end of 2011.

-- Gaddafi and his son Mo'tassim were buried in a secret desert location on October 25, five days after the deposed Libyan leader was captured, killed and his body put on grisly public display.

-- Gaddafi's death allowed the National Transitional Council (NTC) to declare Libya's "liberation" on October 23 in Benghazi, the seat of the revolt.

-- His death also saw an end to eight months of war that had dragged on in Sirte and other pro-Gaddafi cities even after NTC militias captured the capital, Tripoli, in August.

-- The uprising was ignited by protests linked to a 1996 massacre at Abu Salim prison. In February, families of inmates killed there demonstrated in Benghazi to demand the release of the victims' lawyer.

* SYRIA: President Bashar al-Assad Assad, who has said his government is serious about political reform, will meet an Arab League committee in Damascus Wednesday that aims to open dialogue between Assad and his opponents. Faced with expanding street protests demanding an end to 41 years of Assad family rule, Assad has sent troops and tanks into cities and towns.

-- One city, Homs, went on strike Wednesday to protest against the intensifying military crackdown that has killed at least 3,000 people, including 187 children, according to the United Nations. The violence has also sparked international outrage and rebukes from Syria's powerful northern neighbour Turkey, once among Assad's keenest backers.

-- The United States said on October 24 it had pulled its ambassador out of Syria because of threats to his safety, prompting Syria to follow suit in a deterioration of ties already battered over Assad's crackdown.

-- Syria's opposition National Council, formed in Istanbul on October 2, has pledged to seek international protection to stop civilian deaths and also has called for the uprising to remain peaceful. It was recognized by Libya's NTC on October 19 as the country's legitimate authority.

* YEMEN: Yemen's government signed a cease-fire with a dissident general Tuesday to try to end weeks of worsening bloodshed, but sporadic explosions and gunfire could still be heard in the north of the capital Sanaa.

-- Shelling killed two Yemenis in the Old City of Sanaa, designated a World Heritage site by UNESCO, and two other people in the southern city of Taiz Wednesday.

-- President Ali Abdullah Saleh has defied months of demonstrations, refusing to carry out a plan brokered by neighboring Gulf states to step down. He has backed out of the Gulf initiative at the last minute three times and said he would transfer power only to "safe hands."

* EGYPT: Elections for the lower house are due to start on November 28 and the vote for the upper house on January 22, 2012, with each vote being held in three stages. These elections could be Egypt's first free vote in decades. Elections under deposed president Hosni Mubarak were often seen as rigged in his favour.

-- The former president is on trial in Cairo, accused of conspiring to kill protesters -- 850 people were killed in the uprising which ended with Mubarak stepping down in February. Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, who now leads the ruling military council, testified at the trial on September 24.

-- Trial proceedings are on hold while the courts assess a request to change the judges panel. The next hearing in that case is December 26. Mubarak's trial will not proceed until that case is decided, a delay fuelling growing frustration about the army's role in managing the political transition. The military was welcomed in February, but it has revived the emergency law used by Mubarak.

-- Violence on October 9 between protesters, many of whom were Coptic Christians and troops, killed 25 people, stoking more anger at the ruling military council and adding to sectarian tensions in the Muslim-majority country.

* BAHRAIN: In a defiant show of unity, Bahrain opposition parties jointly denounced the Sunni Muslim-ruled Gulf island country as a police state and demanded a transition to a constitutional monarchy.

-- Five groups, including the main Shi'ite Muslim party Wefaq and the secular Waad party, vowed on October 13 to keep up a pro-democracy campaign with peaceful rallies and marches -- despite a Saudi-backed government crackdown that crushed similar protests in March.

-- Troops from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states went into Bahrain in March to help quell the protests in the Sunni-ruled kingdom, in which at least 30 people, including four policemen, were killed, hundreds wounded and more than 1,000 detained.

-- King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa started a national dialogue in July to tackle the issues that led to the unrest, but Wefaq withdrew, saying it was under-represented and that the discussions would not deliver the changes Bahrain needed.

-- Though martial law ended in May, the government has said nightly clashes between police and Shi'ite villagers and other forms of civil disobedience were hurting the economy of the banking hub. Many firms have relocated elsewhere in the Gulf.

