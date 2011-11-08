Here are the latest details of revolts and protests in the Middle East and North Africa:

SYRIA

Qatar's prime minister calls for Arab states to meet on November 12 to discuss Syria's failure to implement a deal struck with the Arab League to end bloodshed touched off by a popular uprising against President Bashar al-Assad.

Assad's forces continue campaign against protesters despite Syria agreeing with the Arab League on November 2 to pull its military out of restive cities.

A new Syrian opposition group backed by Assad's former Vice-President Abdul-Halim Khaddam said on November 7 it wanted to unify the various opposition strands and use "all means" necessary to oust the Syrian leader.

The United Nations Human Rights Office says Syria's crackdown killed more than 3,500 people, including 19 on November 6.

TUNISIA

The Ennahda party will head an Islamist-led government that will focus on democracy, human rights and a free-market economy in planned changes to the constitution.

The government will be announced next week and will not introduce Sharia or other Islamic concepts to alter the secular nature of the constitution in force when Tunisia's Arab Spring revolution ousted autocrat Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in January.

Ennahda claimed a resounding victory in the country's first election on October 23.

YEMEN

Europe will next week discuss freezing the assets of President Ali Abdullah Saleh and his entourage.

The bloc is trying to make Saleh stand down in line with a deal brokered by Gulf Arab states.

Nine months of anti-government protests have paralysed Yemen, pushing it to the brink of civil war. Saleh has three times agreed to sign a transition deal brokered by neighbouring Gulf states only to back out at the last minute.

LIBYA

The National Transitional Council (NTC) is struggling to deal with some of the country's more remote areas such as the restive town of Sabha following the death of Muammar Gaddafi.

However, Gaddafi loyalists have little hope of reinstalling the dictator's regime, with his armed forces crushed and his family in exile or dead.

Gaddafi and his son Mo'tassim were buried in a secret desert location on October 25, five days after the deposed Libyan leader was captured, killed and his body put on public display.

Gaddafi's death allowed the NTC to declare Libya's "liberation" on October 23 and meant an end to eight months of war.

BAHRAIN

Tension remains high in Bahrain. The Shi'ite majority is keeping up protests against the Sunni-dominated monarchy while political stalemate in the Gulf Arab state persists.

A report by an independent rights commission into unrest after the authorities crushed democracy protests has been delayed until November 23.

The report could offer the government and opposition the chance to restart dialogue or it could trigger an escalation.

Troops from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states went into Bahrain in March to help quell the protests, in which at least 30 people, including four policemen, were killed.

EGYPT

Elections for the lower house are due to start on November 28 and the vote for the upper house on January 22, with each vote being held in three stages.

Former president Hosni Mubarak is on trial, accused of conspiring to kill protesters -- 850 people were killed in the uprising which ended with Mubarak stepping down last February.

Trial proceedings are on hold while the courts assess a request to change the judges' panel. The next hearing in that case is December 26.

The military was welcomed in February, but it has revived the emergency law used by Mubarak and is now regarded with suspicion.

