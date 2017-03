ISTANBUL Turkish air strikes hit six Kurdish militant targets in Turkey and northern Iraq overnight, a statement from the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

Turkish authorities have also detained a total of 1,302 people in 39 provinces as part of a crackdown targeting members of Islamic State, the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and illegal leftist groups, the statement said.

