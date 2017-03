ISTANBUL A Turkish soldier was killed and a second wounded on Thursday by shots fired from Syria near the Turkish border town of Kilis, broadcaster CNN Turk said.

Violence along Turkey's 900-km-long border with Syria has spiked in recent days. A suicide bombing blamed on Islamic State tore through a cultural centre in the town of Suruc on Monday, killing 32 people and wounding 100 others.

