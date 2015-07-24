ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday that security operations against Islamic State, as well as leftist and Kurdish militants, were not a one-off but were comprehensive and would continue.

Davutoglu told reporters at a news conference that 297 people, including 37 foreign nationals, were detained in operations across the country. The raids followed air strikes by Turkish fighter jets against Islamic State in Syria, which completely destroyed their targets, Davutoglu said.

The Turkish military did not enter Syrian territory to destroy the Islamic State targets, he said.

