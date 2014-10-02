Turkish conglomerate Anadolu Group has offered to buy a 40.25 percent stake in supermarket chain Migros from BC Partners, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing a notification on the Borsa Istanbul stock exchange.

Anadolu offered 26 lira per share ($11.475), a premium of 36 percent to Migros's closing price on Thursday. This would put the market capitalisation of the company at 3.4 billion lira, the report said. (www.ft.com/fastft?post=215372)

The offer was made by Anadolu Industry, the holding company of the group, the FT reported.

London-based BC Partners, a private equity group, which owns about 80 percent of Migros, has been in informal talks to sell the chain for many years, but a slowdown in the Turkish economy and fall in value of lira against the dollar has made it difficult to do so, the newspaper reported.

The notification was issued by a holding company for BC Partners' stake in Migros which said that both the sides were in talks, the FT reported.

BC Partners had bought Migros in 2008 for $3.25 billion with the help of Turkey's Turkven and Italy's DeA Capital, beating a bid by larger rival Blackstone and Croatian food group Agrokor. (reut.rs/1rQyV1n)

Representatives at Anadolu, Migros and BC Partners were not immediately available for comment.

(1 US dollar = 2.2658 Turkish lira)

