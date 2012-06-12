LONDON British entrepreneur Mike Lynch is keen to jump headfirst back into building a company, he said in an interview just weeks after he was shown the door by Hewlett Packard Co (HPQ.N), the U.S. computer giant which last year bought Autonomy, the FTSE 100 company he founded.

Lynch, who founded software firm Autonomy in 1996 and grew it into a company which was bought for $11 billion, declined to discuss his shock departure from Hewlett Packard or give details of his future plans, but he did make it clear he wasn't going to waste any time licking his wounds.

When asked whether he'd like to embark on the journey of building up a company from scratch again, he said "yes", adding: "When I first did it, no-one would give me any money, I had no idea how to run a business and no-one would talk to me, so I am hoping those three are now fixed."

Money is unlikely to be a problem for the 46 year old, who netted about 465 million pounds from the sale of his stake in Autonomy, and is passionate about the potential of Britain's technology scene.

"One of the things that excites me is being back in the UK - I was having to spend all my time in California - because I think there's a great untapped reservoir of great technologies here," Lynch told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the Times CEO Summit on Tuesday.

Whatever the reason for his departure from Hewlett Packard - the Silicon Valley giant stressed the Autonomy division's poor performance, while an unnamed Autonomy executive blamed a difference in ways of doing things - Lynch's experience at the U.S. company seems to have reawakened his entrepreneurial drive.

"I'm much more interested in fundamental, early-stage technology. It's so exciting when you're working with the enthusiasm of people in a small company and then making it a big company," a casually-dressed Lynch said.

When asked, he said he had no interest in trying to buy back Autonomy, a move some columnists have said would make sense.

Lynch, who in his spare time enjoys rearing rare breeds of pigs and cows at his Suffolk farm, does not live far away from Cambridge, the university where he completed his PhD, and the birthplace of some of Britain's best known technology firms, meaning high-tech investment opportunities are never far away.

Cambridge, as well as being Autonomy's headquarters, is also the home of FTSE 100 chip designer ARM ARM.L and CSR CSR.L, a FTSE 250 company which also makes chips.

"I'm always interested in looking at small companies that have really superb, high-quality technology and if I see some of those, it's a great opportunity if I can invest in some of them," he said, adding that his preference was for opportunities with a "fundamental mathematical science-base".

He said he had already participated in a 1.5 million pound investment round for a company which fits that bill, a Cambridge-based company, which he says uses advanced mathematics to understand human behaviour in online gambling and fraud amongst other things.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)