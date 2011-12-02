Director Mike Leigh attends a news conference for his film ''Another Year'' in competition at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 15, 2010. Nineteen films compete for the prestigious Palme d'Or which will be awarded on May 23. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

LONDON Director and screenwriter Mike Leigh will head the jury at the next Berlin film festival, organisers said on Friday.

Leigh, known for his gritty social dramas, follows actress Isabella Rossellini as the president of the panel who will select the winner of the awards at the February 9-19, 2012 event.

The 68-year-old director of acclaimed pictures including "Secrets & Lies," "Vera Drake" and "Another Year" has enjoyed considerable success on the European film festival circuit.

Secrets & Lies won the Palme d'Or for best movie at the Cannes film festival in 1996 and Vera Drake scooped the Golden Lion prize in Venice in 2004. He has seven Oscar nominations to his name, but has never won.

