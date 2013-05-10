'Bridges of Madison County' author Waller dies at age 77
NEW YORK Robert James Waller, author of the best-selling romantic novel "The Bridges of Madison County," has died at the age of 77, his literary agency said on Friday.
LOS ANGELES Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will star as a cartoon detective, with a pigeon as a sidekick, in a new animated series, U.S. cable network Adult Swim said on Friday.
Tyson, who recently toured his one-man autobiographical stage show, "Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth," will give voice to his cartoon character on the "Mike Tyson Mysteries" crime-solving series.
Tyson, 46, will be aided by a magical tattoo on his character's face and a foul-mouthed pigeon as a partner on the 15-minute show, Adult Swim said. Tyson in real life owns racing pigeons.
The network, which is known for its zany youth-oriented programs, did not say when the show would premiere.
Some plot lines include attempting to defeat a super computer at chess and why an author/werewolf cannot finish a novel, Adult Swim said.
Tyson, who became better known for his erratic behaviour and 1992 rape conviction than for his skill in the ring, has seen his reputation rise following a cameo in the 2009 hit comedy "The Hangover."
Tyson retired from boxing in 2006 and began a second career in entertainment, including a 2011 television documentary series about his flock of racing pigeons.
Adult Swim is owned by Turner Broadcasting System Inc, a subsidiary of Time Warner Inc.
LOS ANGELES The premiere date of HBO's medieval fantasy series "Game of Thrones" was announced with fiery fanfare on Thursday, as a block of ice was melted live online to reveal the July 16 start of the new season.
