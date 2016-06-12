Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
MILAN At least three people were killed and several others injured in Milan when a residential building partially collapsed on Sunday following an explosion, a spokesman for the national fire fighters said.
The explosion, which happened in an area of the city famous for its night life, occurred just before 0700 GMT, Luca Cari told Reuters.
The reason for the explosion was still not fully clear but was likely due to a gas leak, Cari said.
On its web page, Italian daily Corriere della Sera said there were nine people injured, including two children who were badly burned.
La Repubblica newspaper said the explosion occurred on the third floor of the building.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
SYDNEY U.S. President Donald Trump labelled a refugee swap deal with Australia "dumb" on Thursday after a Washington Post report of an acrimonious telephone call with Australia's prime minister threatened a rare rift in ties between the two staunch allies.
PHNOM PENH Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Thursday a law was being amended to stop anyone convicted of an offence from running for office for five years, effectively barring his main rival from elections.