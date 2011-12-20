LONDON The Military Wives Choir, a group formed of spouses of servicemen in Afghanistan, is poised to top the music singles chart and beat X Factor winners Little Mix to the coveted Christmas number one spot.

The 100-member group's single "Wherever You Are" has sold 242,000 copies in the first two days of its release, more than six times its nearest rival, and could become the fastest-selling single for six years, according to the Official Charts Company.

The song features a poem compiled from letters to and from servicemen and their wives.

Unlike previous years, the X Factor winner's single was released before the last week of sales running up to Christmas, which could cost Little Mix the coveted number one spot.

The Military Wives Choir is led by Gareth Malone, presenter of a reality TV show which brought the group together, and bookmaker William Hill has cut its original odds of 9/1 to 1/8 on favourite to top the Christmas chart, with Little Mix at 11/2.

Ladbrokes also has the wives as favourites with odds of 2/7, with Little Mix at 3/1.

Little Mix's single "Cannonball" is the lowest-selling X Factor winner's single since 2004.

