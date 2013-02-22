LONDON Hotelier Millennium & Copthorne (MLC.L) said strong competition had pushed revenue per room down in the first six weeks of 2013, as it posted an expected fall in annual profit.

M&C, which operates over 100 hotels worldwide, on Friday said underlying pretax profit for the year was 157.7 million pounds, down 15 percent from 184.7 million a year ago when it was boosted by the sale of land in Kuala Lumpur.

It had been expected on average to post a pretax profit of 158.15 million pounds for 2012, according to a Reuters poll.

The group, whose hotel brands include Millennium, Grand Millennium, Copthorne and Kingsgate, said annual growth in global revenue per available room (RevPAR) - a key hotel industry measure - was up 3.4 percent on higher room rates.

M&C, which has been renovating many of its hotels to help boost rates, said like-for-like group RevPAR had fallen 1.1 percent in the first six weeks of the new year compared to a 3.4 percent rise in the same period a year ago. Its three main gateway cities Singapore, London and New York all down, it said.

M&C Chairman Kwek Leng Beng said the firm continued to monitor acquisition opportunities but noted that prices were currently "unjustifiably high".

On Tuesday the world No. 1 hotelier InterContinental Hotels (IHG.L) posted an 11 percent rise in 2012 profit thanks to strong business in U.S. and Greater China. Rivals Starwood Hotels & Resorts HOT.N and Marriott International MAR.N both also reported better than expected results this month.

Shares in M&C, majority-owned by Kwek Leng Beng's Singapore-based property company City Developments Ltd (CTDM.SI), closed at 568 pence on Thursday, up 23 percent on three months ago, valuing the business at around 1.84 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Rhys Jones)