LONDON Hotelier Millennium & Copthorne (MLC.L) said profit fell by over a third in its first-quarter and warned that the slowdown in Asia and Europe which caused it was unlikely to ease off soon.

M&C, which operates over 100 hotels globally through brands including Millennium, Grand Millennium, Copthorne and Kingsgate, on Thursday said pretax profit for the three months to March 31 was 16.9 million pounds ($26 million), down 34.7 percent on a year ago.

Despite a 1.6 percent rise in global revenue per available room (RevPAR) - a key hotel measure, revenue fell 3.6 percent to 169.2 million pounds as a slowing economy and less corporate spend in Singapore, poor weather and austerity measures in Europe, and the closure of hotels for refurbishment all hit trade.

In Asia, which accounts for over 40 percent of group revenue and has led profit growth in recent years, the firm added that trading at its Seoul hotel in South Korea had also been effected by geo-political tensions.

"Revenue declined due to a number of factors, which are unlikely to abate in the foreseeable future," Chairman Kwek Leng Beng said, adding the firm was well placed to ride it out.

"The group's strong financial position equips us to overcome the ongoing economic headwinds and gives us flexibility, both to act quickly on attractive acquisition opportunities and to support our asset investment activities," he said.

M&C said its improved RevPAR performance had come from better trading in regional markets in the United States and Australasia. Group RevPAR was up 1.9 percent in the first four weeks of trading in the current quarter, it added.

Shares in M&C, majority-owned by Kwek Leng Beng's Singapore-based property company City Developments Ltd (CTDM.SI), closed at 555 pence on Wednesday, up 13 percent on a year ago, valuing the business at around 1.8 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)