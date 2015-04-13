German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year - report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
SAO PAULO Standard & Poor's warned on Monday it may soon downgrade several miners as it lowered its iron ore price estimates for the next couple of years.
S&P said in a statement it was placing on watch negative the credit ratings of Vale SA (VALE5.SA), Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.L), BHP Billiton Ltd (BLT.L), Anglo American PLC (AAL.L), CAP SA CAP.SN, Exxaro Resources (EXXJ.J), Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (FMG.AX), and Eurasian Resources Group (ERG).
S&P said it expects to make its rating decisions over the next two to three weeks.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
SYDNEY Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.