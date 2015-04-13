File photo of Standard & Poor's building in New York's financial district February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

SAO PAULO Standard & Poor's warned on Monday it may soon downgrade several miners as it lowered its iron ore price estimates for the next couple of years.

S&P said in a statement it was placing on watch negative the credit ratings of Vale SA (VALE5.SA), Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.L), BHP Billiton Ltd (BLT.L), Anglo American PLC (AAL.L), CAP SA CAP.SN, Exxaro Resources (EXXJ.J), Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (FMG.AX), and Eurasian Resources Group (ERG).

S&P said it expects to make its rating decisions over the next two to three weeks.

