LONDON London office developer Minerva MNR.L will delist from the London Stock Exchange next month after a 202.6 million pound takeover of the debt-laden company was declared fully unconditional.

With the agreement of 91 percent of Minerva shareholders, the developer will become a private company on September 19, said buyer Jupiter Properties on Friday.

Jupiter is a bid vehicle with backers that include Delancey, the property company run by Jamie Ritblat, the son of former British Land (BLND.L) chairman Sir John Ritblat.

Minerva has been grappling with a debt pile that stood at 859 million pounds at the close of last year, much of which relates to two City office developments -- The Walbrook and St Botolphs -- that have long suffered from a lack of tenants.

Delancey bought the athlete's village on the London Olympic park for 557 million pounds last week to develop in consortium with Qatari Diar, the property arm of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund.

