LONDON Property developer Minerva MNR.L will delist from London Stock Exchange after the majority of its shareholders accepted a cash offer that valued the debt-laden company at about 202.6 million pounds, Jupiter Properties said.

Jupiter Properties, a special-purpose vehicle backed by a consortium of funds advised by AREA Property Partners and a unit of DV4 Ltd, said on Wednesday it had agreement from about 91 percent of Minerva's shareholders for its offer.

At 1445 GMT, Minerva shares were unchanged at 120 pence, slightly underperforming a 0.2 percent rise in the broader index of UK property stocks .FTELUK.

Minerva has been grappling with a pile of debt that stood at 859 million pounds at the close of last year, much of which relates to two City office developments -- The Walbrook and St Botolphs -- that have long suffered from a lack of tenants.

On June 29, Minerva said it had reached agreement with the consortium on the terms of the recommended cash offer, under which shareholders would receive 120.5 pence cash for each share.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh)