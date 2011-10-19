A logo of a parked Mini car is seen in central London February 16, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

U.S. safety regulators have opened an investigation into an estimated 36,000 Mini cars after receiving 12 complaints about engine compartment fires.

The probe involves BMW AG's (BMWG.DE) Mini Cooper S cars from model years 2007 and 2008 sold in the United States -- including five complaints alleging fires that resulted in total vehicle loss, according to documents filed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Most of the complaints came in the past year, NHTSA said. Eight allege fires had occurred while the vehicles were parked with the ignition off, NHTSA said.

A BMW spokesman said the automaker is cooperating with the investigation.

