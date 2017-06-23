FILE PHOTO - Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez, charged in connection with the shooting death of a black motorist Philando Castile last July, is shown in this booking photo taken November 18, 2016 in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S.. Courtesy of Ramsey County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

The gun belonging to Philando Castile lies on the ground outside his car, in an evidence photo taken after he was fatally shot by St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in July 2016. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

An investigator holds the wallet of Philando Castile in an evidence photo taken after he was fatally shot by St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in July 2016. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

A child's car seat is seen at the rear of Philando Castile's car, in an evidence photo taken after he was fatally shot by St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in July 2016. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

A shell casing from a bullet fired at Philando Castile lies outside his car, in an evidence photo taken after he was fatally shot by St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in July 2016. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

A still image from police video shows Diamond Reynolds crying next to her daughter while handcuffed in the back seat of a police patrol vehicle, after her boyfriend Philando Castile was fatally shot by St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in the Falcon Heights suburb of St Paul, Minnesota, U.S. July 6, 2016. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

The school identification card of Philando Castile is seen in a police evidence photo released June 20, 2017, taken after he was shot dead by St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in July 2016. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

The car of Philando Castile is seen surrounded by police vehicles in an evidence photo taken after he was fatally shot by St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in July 2016. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

A still photo taken from a dashcam video shows the July 2016 police shooting of Philando Castile, a black motorist, during a traffic stop in Ramsey County, Minnesota, U.S., by officer Jeronimo Yanez released June 20, 2017. Courtesy Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

The trajectory of where a bullet became lodged next to a child's chair in the rear seat of the car of Philando Castile is seen in an evidence photo taken after he was fatally shot by St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in July 2016. Picture released June 20, 2017. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

A still image from police video shows Diamond Reynolds being comforted by her daughter while handcuffed in the back seat of a police patrol vehicle, after her boyfriend Philando Castile was fatally shot by St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in the Falcon Heights suburb of St Paul, Minnesota, U.S. July 6, 2016. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

The young daughter of a woman whose boyfriend was fatally shot by a Minnesota police officer last year can be heard pleading with her mother to be quiet and cooperate with police, saying "I don't want you to get shooted," newly released video footage showed.

The video is from the interior of the police cruiser of the partner of St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez, who fatally shot Philando Castile in July 2016 during a traffic stop. Castile was black and Yanez is Hispanic.

The shooting death of Castile, 32, in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights triggered local protests and fuelled debate across the country over the appropriate use of force by law enforcement against minorities.

The aftermath of the shooting was broadcast on social media by Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, whose then 4-year-old daughter was in the back seat during the incident.

A jury last Friday declared Yanez not guilty of second-degree manslaughter. Yanez had testified that he feared Castile was reaching for a firearm he had disclosed he had in his possession.

The new footage of Reynolds' daughter was released by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Tuesday, when authorities also released dashcam footage of the shooting.

In the video, which starts after the shooting, Reynolds is sitting with her young daughter in the squad car. The daughter can be heard asking her mother not to curse.

"Mom, please stop saying cuss words and screaming, 'cause I don't want you to get shooted," Reynolds' daughter pleads.

Reynolds responds: "OK, give me a kiss. My phone just died, that's all."

Her daughter responds, "I can keep you safe."

Later in the video, Reynolds can be heard asking officers to remove her handcuffs, but her daughter pleads for her not to have them taken off.

"No, please don't, I don't want you to get shooted," her daughter said in the video, which was posted on the Minneapolis StarTribune's website. here

As the video of Reynolds and her daughter spread online on Thursday, many social media users and civil rights groups expressed shock and outrage.

"Devastating video of #DiamondReynolds and her daughter. Words no child should utter," The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (@TheKingCenter) said on Twitter.

Individuals also weighed in: "Didn't think #PhilandoCastile story could get worse. Watched video of Diamond Reynolds' daughter trying to comfort her. This has to stop." Lori Dziurda (@LDZbranch)

(Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by Dan Grebler)