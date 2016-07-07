WASHINGTON The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it was prepared to investigate the shooting death of a black man by a police officer in Minnesota.

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton has called on the Justice Department to begin an investigation into the death of Philando Castile after a traffic stop on Wednesday.

"The Department is prepared, as necessary, to conduct further investigation and consider this matter under applicable federal law,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)