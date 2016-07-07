Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it was prepared to investigate the shooting death of a black man by a police officer in Minnesota.
Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton has called on the Justice Department to begin an investigation into the death of Philando Castile after a traffic stop on Wednesday.
"The Department is prepared, as necessary, to conduct further investigation and consider this matter under applicable federal law,” the Justice Department said in a statement.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
PARIS Pressure on French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to pull out of the election race grew on Thursday as some lawmakers in his own camp urged him to abandon his bid in the face of a fake work scandal to save the conservatives from defeat.
BUCHAREST A Romanian cabinet minister resigned on Thursday over a government decree that could effectively amnesty dozens of officials accused of corruption, a move that has triggered countrywide protests.