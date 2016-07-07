Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
WARSAW U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that all Americans should be troubled by the recent police shootings of black men in Minnesota and Louisiana.
In remarks after arriving in Poland, Obama said that many citizens feel that because of the colour of their skin they are not being treated the same way as white Americans.
(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington)
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
PARIS Pressure on French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to pull out of the election race grew on Thursday as some lawmakers in his own camp urged him to abandon his bid in the face of a fake work scandal to save the conservatives from defeat.
BUCHAREST A Romanian cabinet minister resigned on Thursday over a government decree that could effectively amnesty dozens of officials accused of corruption, a move that has triggered countrywide protests.