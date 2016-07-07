U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks on recent police-involved shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota after arriving ahead of a NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks on recent police-involved shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota after arriving ahead of a NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WARSAW U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that all Americans should be troubled by the recent police shootings of black men in Minnesota and Louisiana.

In remarks after arriving in Poland, Obama said that many citizens feel that because of the colour of their skin they are not being treated the same way as white Americans.

(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington)