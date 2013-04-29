Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON Mirabaud & Cie, a Swiss private wealth manager and broker, is launching a mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory group in expectation of a rebound in Europe's depressed dealmaking environment.
The team, based in London, will be led by Maneksh Dattani, Ian Macfarlane, Paul Schultz and Nicolas Thum, previously partners at advisory boutique Europa Partners.
It will focus on existing FTSE 100 clients, family-owned businesses and private equity across financial institutions, industrial companies, business services and real estate.
"For us, it's a boutique-plus strategy. Being attached to a larger group with a European footprint is a more powerful offering than a standalone boutique," Macfarlane said.
Worldwide M&A activity is flat compared to last year, as companies remain cautious in a moribund economic environment.
Some large deals in the U.S. mask a more muted environment in Europe, where M&A is down 28 percent compared with last year, data from Thomson Reuters showed.
"There's only so long you can suppress the need to either acquire or sell businesses," said Macfarlane.
Mirabaud, founded in Geneva in 1819, built its broking business Mirabaud Securities in London in 1990, offering research and corporate finance advice. In 2009, it launched a debt capital markets division.
While most other banks retrench, Mirabaud has been steadily adding to its core businesses and in 2012 acquired 100 percent of its Spanish subsidiary, Mirabaud Finanzas Socieded de Valores.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.