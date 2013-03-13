Oscars draw lowest U.S. audience since 2008 with 32.9 million viewers
ABC's Sunday night broadcast of the Academy Awards hosted by comic Jimmy Kimmel drew the smallest audience since 2008 despite a memorable ending that will go down in history.
LOS ANGELES Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr is in fine health despite a traffic accident, a spokeswoman for the model said on Wednesday, after the Victoria's Secret lingerie model was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a neck brace.
"Miranda was rear-ended, but is totally fine," Kerr's spokeswoman said in a statement.
Kerr's Australian publicist Annie Kelly told media there that the model was travelling on a Los Angeles freeway on Monday when the accident occurred, and was in pain from the collision.
Kerr, 29, is also the face of Australian airline Qantas and has her own line of skin-care products.
Kerr married British actor Orlando Bloom in 2010. She gave birth to the couple's first child, a boy, in 2011.
Victoria's Secret is a subsidiary of Limited Brands Inc.
WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department on Monday issued and then deleted a congratulatory message for an Oscar win by a prominent Iranian director who criticized President Donald Trump's travel ban as "inhumane."
GAZIANTEP, Turkey/BEIRUT For Raed Saleh, the leader of the White Helmets civil defense group, Sunday night's Oscar win symbolized a victory for Syrian people ravaged by six years of war - and kindled some hope that the world had not forgotten them.