Los Angeles police investigate 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson in sex assaults
LOS ANGELES "That 70s Show" actor Danny Masterson is being investigated for alleged sexual assault of three women, Los Angeles police said on Friday.
NEW YORK British actor Orlando Bloom and Australian model Miranda Kerr have separated after three years of marriage, the couple said on Friday.
Bloom, 36, who is starring in a modern-day version of "Romeo and Juliet" on Broadway, and Kerr, 30, said they have been amicably separated for the past few months.
The couple began dating in 2007, married in July 2010 and has a 2-year-old son, Flynn.
"After six years together, they have recently decided to formalize their separation," their representative said in a statement.
"Despite this being the end of their marriage, they love, support and respect each other as both parents of their son and as family," the statement added.
The announcement ended almost a year of speculation that Bloom, the star of Hollywood blockbusters "Lord of the Rings" and "Pirates of the Caribbean," and Kerr, one of the highest-earning models, were parting.
The couple have not appeared in public together since Bloom's Broadway debut on September 19 in "Romeo and Juliet" opposite actress Condola Rashad.
LOS ANGELES Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Friday he will not be back for another season of NBC's reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," blaming U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing role as executive producer for low ratings.
Louis Tomlinson, a singer with the "boy band" One Direction, was arrested after getting into a "physical altercation" with a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport, according to police records and media reports on Saturday.