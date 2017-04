WASHINGTON An agreement has been reached with Russia to extend a cease-fire in Syria to the besieged city of Aleppo, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. officials.

The officials, who were not named, said the deal was reached late on Tuesday and would be announced later on Wednesday, the AP said.

