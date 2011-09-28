LONDON Misys MSY.L, the British banking software firm courted by a U.S. rival in the summer, posted a 4 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, helped by customer wins in Asia and the Middle East.

But delayed sales to three new and upgrading customers in Asia and Europe in its Sophis unit, which serves capital markets, meant total orders for the group fell 6 percent to 37 million pounds, it said.

Misys said it added 11 new customers in banking, resulting in a 3 percent rise in revenue and a 17 percent jump in order intake.

In its original capital markets unit, 13 new customers helped revenue rise 9 percent, while order intake was up 13 percent, it said.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS.N) walked away from a deal in August without giving a reason, sending Misys' stock 20 percent lower.

The UK firm said it had rejected a revised offer which undervalued the company.

Analysts said signs of weaker demand in banking and financial markets could have been a factor in the decision to pull the bid.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)