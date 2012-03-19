British Airways owner IAG to buy back shares after solid results
LONDON British Airways owner IAG reported operating profit in line with expectations on Friday, and said it would increase cash returns to shareholders through a stock buyback.
LONDON British software firm Misys warned its largest shareholder and possible suitor ValueAct that the 350 pence a share deal it had agreed with private-equity firm Vista Partners was likely to be the best available
"It's their decision on how to react to today's news," acting CEO Tom Kilroy said.
"We think this is likely to be the best deal available to Misys and its stakeholders. If any other company made an offer we would of course talk to them, but we think it is unlikely this deal will be bettered."
LONDON Insurer and asset manager Standard Life posted a forecast-beating 9 percent rise in 2016 operating profit, helped by increasing client diversification, it said on Friday.
British property website Rightmove reported higher 2016 profit as more customers logged on to its sites to buy and sell houses, but said traffic to its website generated fewer leads for brokers as the Brexit vote dampened housing market activity.