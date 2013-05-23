LONDON Sales at British pub and restaurant group Mitchells & Butlers Plc (MAB.L) were broadly flat in the first half, hit by poor weather as the company pressed ahead with a turnaround plan.

The company, which employs 40,000 people in around 1,600 bars and restaurants, said it expected consumer confidence and discretionary income growth to remain subdued.

Like-for-like sales were up 0.3 percent in the 28 weeks ended April 13, with strong trading across Christmas, Valentine's Day and Easter but weaker trading in January and March as a result of cold and snowy weather, the company said.

The owner of the All Bar One, Harvester and O'Neills chains said pretax profit for the first half was in line with consensus at 72 million pounds ($108 million) compared with 42 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue increased 2.3 percent to 991 million pounds, driven by food sales which make up 51 percent of total sales and were up 4.5 percent in the period, while drink sales were marginally higher than last year.

Shares in the company, whose largest shareholder is billionaire currency trader Joe Lewis who also owns Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur, have risen 79 percent in the past year.

They closed at 409 pence on Wednesday, giving the company a 1.7 billion pound market capitalisation.

The beer sector has struggled in the face of poor economic conditions with sales in Britain falling 2.9 percent in the first three months of 2013, according to the British Beer & Pub Association's quarterly Beer Barometer published last month.

Mitchells and Butlers' smaller rival Young & Co's (YNGa.L) reported an 8.2 percent rise in revenue for the 52 weeks ending April 1 to 193.7 million pounds. Adjusted profit before tax was up 13 percent at 24.1 million pounds.

(This story is corrected with majority to largest shareholder in paragraph 6)

(Reporting By Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)