TOKYO Cyber attacks on Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T), Japan's biggest defence contractor, do not so far appear to have compromised sensitive or classified information, Japan's defence minister said on Tuesday.

Yasuo Ichikawa, the minister, however did not say what information was at risk.

"I have heard about the cyber attacks on the company but I have not heard that important data leaked outside (the company)," he told reporters.

Mitsubishi Heavy, which has built the U.S.-designed F-15 fighter jet and missile systems including Patriot batteries under licence, said on Monday that computer systems had been accessed in August and some network information, such as IP addresses, may have been leaked.

An investigation by a computer security company revealed connections were made to 14 overseas sites, including ones located on at least 20 servers in China, Hong Kong, the U.S. and India, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday citing unidentified sources.

A Mitsubishi Heavy spokesman, however, declined to comment further on the first known cyber attack on Japan's defence industry, saying it aims to conclude an investigation of the incident by the end of September.

Japan's Jiji news agency quoted Mitsubishi Heavy President Hideaki Ohmiya as saying on Tuesday that he expected limited damage from the cyber attack.

Shares of the machinery maker, which is also helping the United States to develop its ballistic missile shield, nonetheless fell on Tuesday.

Mitsubishi Heavy shares dropped as much as 3 percent to 319 yen in morning trade, versus a 1.4 percent fall in the benchmark Nikkei average .N225.

"The company is still assessing the damage so the impact is still unknown at this point, but because defence is so important to the company's business, this is bad news," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management Co.

Mitsubishi Heavy won 215 deals worth 260 billion yen (£2.16 billion) from Japan's Ministry of Defence in the year to last March, or nearly a quarter of the ministry's spending that year.

Weapons included surface-to-air Patriot missiles and AIM-7 Sparrow air-to-air missiles.

A Japanese defence white paper released last month urged better protection against cyber attacks after a spate of high-profile online assaults this year that included Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) and other U.S. defence contractors.

That call for vigilance came after the United States in July revealed that 24,000 files had been stolen by a foreign intelligence entity from a U.S. defence contractor in March.

(Reporting by James Topham, Lisa Twaronite and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nathan Layne)