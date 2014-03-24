BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
TOKYO Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T) said on Monday the company can achieve its 190 billion yen ($1.86 billion) operating profit target for this fiscal year to March with help from a weaker yen and a tie-up with Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) in thermal power.
The company also said that, while it would book an extraordinary loss of 60 billion yen from its cruise ship business, it would still be able to achieve its 150 billion yen net profit projection for this financial year.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Monday said it appointed a businessman to review the cases of British companies which lost out in a 245 million pound fraud for which six people were jailed earlier this year.