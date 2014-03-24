TOKYO Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T) said on Monday the company can achieve its 190 billion yen ($1.86 billion) operating profit target for this fiscal year to March with help from a weaker yen and a tie-up with Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) in thermal power.

The company also said that, while it would book an extraordinary loss of 60 billion yen from its cruise ship business, it would still be able to achieve its 150 billion yen net profit projection for this financial year.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)