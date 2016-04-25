TOKYO Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) and Pacific Metals Co Ltd (5541.T) will sell their stakes in the Weda Bay nickel mine project in Indonesia to France's Eramet SA (ERMT.PA) for a total of about 11 billion yen (68.5 million pounds) due to slumping prices.

Mitsubishi will sell its 30 percent stake in Strand Minerals Pte Ltd, holder of a 90 percent stake in the Weda Bay project, for about 10 billion yen, a company spokesman said on Monday.

Pacific Metals also plans to sell its 3.4 percent, which it bought from Mitsubishi in 2011, for about 1 billion yen later this month, a spokesman for that company said.

Eramet had said on Friday when it forecast a first-half loss that Mitsubishi had exercised an option to sell a stake in Weda Bay following a review of its mining portfolio.

Mitsubishi, which spent $145 million in 2009 for a 33.4 percent stake in Strand, is exiting Weda Bay as a feasibility study showed the project did not meet its requirements, the spokesman said. The deal will have no impact on Mitsubishi's earnings for the year ended March 31 as it had written down most of its asset value, he said.

Pacific Metals also said the sale will have little impact on its earnings as it had already booked an impairment loss of about 1.7 billion yen in 2014.

Eramet now holds 66.6 percent of Strand Minerals and will be the sole owner after the deal. The Weda Bay project was previously put on hold due to the downturn in the nickel market.

Mitsubishi's and Pacific's withdrawal comes after the price of nickel, mainly used to make stainless steel, has plunged about 70 percent from its peak in 2011.

Three-month nickel CMNI3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded at around $9,080 a tonne on Monday, about 20 percent above this year's low so far, hit in February. LME nickel prices are up nearly 3 percent for the year to date, after having slumped 40 percent in 2015.

The deal follows Mitsubishi's warning last month that it will post its first ever annual loss for the year to March 31, hurt by writedowns from a slump in commodities.

Mitsubishi plans to continue reviewing its portfolio to reflect changes in the metals markets, its spokesman said.

Pacific Metals, meanwhile, will maintain its strategy to seek more nickel sources despite its exit from the Weda Bay project, the spokesmen for that company said.

