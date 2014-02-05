Mitsubishi Motors Corp President Osamu Masuko attends a news conference on the company's mid-term business plan announcement at the company headquarters in Tokyo November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Mitsubishi Motors Corp 711.T said its long-term president Osamu Masuko will become chairman in June and also take on the newly created post of Chief Executive Officer, as the Japanese automaker seeks to leave behind an arduous decade of slumping sales and a tenuous capital structure.

Managing Director Tetsuro Aikawa will replace Masuko as president and also take on a newly made post of Chief Operating Officer, the car maker said in a statement on Wednesday. The announcement was in line with media reports last week.

Mitsubishi Motors is set to announce its October-December third quarter earnings results later on Wednesday.

