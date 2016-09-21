The company logo of Mitsubishi Motors is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

MOSCOW Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) is recalling 47,800 L200 pickup models in Russia to fix possible airbag problems, Russia's Standard Agency said on Wednesday, citing the carmaker's distributor.

MMC Rus, the dealership, is recalling cars sold between February 2007 and February 2016, the Russian watchdog said in a statement.

