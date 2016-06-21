TOKYO Japan's transport ministry said on Tuesday that government tests of Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) minivehicles with overstated mileages showed that their fuel economy was on average 11 percent lower than advertised.

But Transport Minister Keiichi Ishii said that sales of the vehicles could resume as the test results would not lead to a change in the way the ministry classifies the vehicles.

Mitsubishi in April admitted to overstating the mileage on four of its minivehicles, including two models it produced for Nissan Motor Co (7201.T).

