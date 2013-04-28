Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
NEW YORK Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (8306.T) is in discussion to buy trust-banking assets worth about $4 billion (2.5 billion pounds) from Morgan Stanley (MS.N), in the bank's latest bid to expand its business abroad, Bloomberg said on Sunday.
The report, citing two people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified, said UnionBanCal Corp, a Mitsubishi unit based in San Francisco, is expected to acquire the assets.
Mitsubishi is Morgan Stanley's biggest shareholder.
Through UnionBanCal, Japan's biggest bank agreed to pay $3.7 billion for U.S. property lending assets from Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), Bloomberg said.
Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Additional reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York, Emi Emoto in Tokyo; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.