Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
NEW YORK A U.S. unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (8306.T) is in talks to acquire the rights to sell trust-banking services to Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) clients, in the bank's latest bid to expand its business abroad, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
The proposed deal involves Mitsubishi UFJ's Union Bank providing services to trust accounts worth an estimated $4 billion (2.5 billion pounds), which Morgan Stanley will continue to manage. Union Bank will earn fees on the trust services it sells, the source familiar with the matter said.
Mitsubishi UFJ is the Wall Street investment bank's biggest shareholder.
The proposed deal is subject to approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
Mitsubishi UFJ could not immediately be reached for comment.
In another deal earlier this month, through UnionBanCal - Union Bank's U.S. parent - Japan's biggest bank agreed to pay $3.7 billion for a portfolio of U.S. commercial property loans from Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE).
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Richard Leong; Additional reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York, Emi Emoto in Tokyo; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Stephen Coates)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.